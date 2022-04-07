These are beautiful views: farmers who farm organically and earn enough, nature that does not suffer, clean (drinking) water for everyone and clean air, but how the Netherlands achieves this remains unclear.

In an extremely critical study, the European Commission is cracking down on the Dutch agricultural plan, which it submitted in the last days of December 2021. The plan is part of the European agricultural agreement that was concluded last summer between all EU member states. The European Commission finds the Dutch plan careless, poorly substantiated, and in some respects contradictory.

For example, the European Commission is wondering how the Netherlands will reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other toxic gases in intensive livestock farming. The European Commission finds it a pity that measures to this end are not included in the plan.

There is no shortage of money. Rutte IV has made money available through two funds (of 35 and 25 billion euros respectively) to solve the climate and nitrogen problems. The European Commission wants to know how this money is spent. The plan must be ‘substantially improved’, the European Commission writes in its letter, which contains a laundry list of points for improvement.

Also read: New nitrogen scheme to buy out farmers seems to be counterproductive



Scared? The Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Henk Staghouwer (CU), reacts lightly in an accompanying letter, which he sent to the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Nothing special, other EU countries received letters to the same effect, he writes. It is part of the ‘negotiation process towards approval’ of the Dutch agricultural plan.

Yet it is almost inevitable that the criticism has struck a chord in The Hague. Because what the European Commission has found shows great similarities with the comments made at national level about the still vague agricultural policy of the coming years. Staghouwer and colleague Minister Christianne van der Wal (VVD) acknowledge that Dutch agriculture will have to undergo a rigorous overhaul in order to achieve the nitrogen and climate targets, but it is not yet clear how exactly this will take shape in policy.

The European agricultural agreement was concluded last summer after two years of negotiations. The deal is intended to ensure that agriculture is less of a burden on the climate and nature. Nearly four hundred billion euros are available for the plan over the next five years – about a third of the total EU budget.

The need for a thorough reform of European agricultural policy became clear a week before the deal: the European Court of Auditors ruled that an increasing proportion of European agricultural subsidies had been spent on climate in recent years, but that this yielded little.