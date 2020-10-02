Said and done. Although with enough room to breathe. The European Commission had warned in mid-September and this Thursday confirmed that it has pressed the red button. Thus begins the procedure to expedite the United Kingdom for violating the conditions of the ‘Brexit’ Withdrawal Agreement that Boris Johnson himself signed in October of last year. The punishment is arbitrated against a country that is still part of the EU because its final exit will not be consummated until December 31, when the current transitional period ends.

The most important thing is that it does not have an automatic effect, it does not inevitably break a negotiation that, on the other hand, continues without making progress. The step taken by Brussels grants, from the outset, a month to London to explain itself, to amend the situation. If it does not do so, there would still be an intermediate step (with a period for dialogue of similar length) after the presentation of a reasoned opinion in which the legal services would highlight the nature of the breaches. In the final phase, the mess would end in the Court of Justice of the European Union. And there is no possible schedule there.

The ‘notice’ letter emphasizes that Article 5 of the Withdrawal Agreement states that the European Union and the United Kingdom must take all appropriate measures “to ensure compliance with the obligations under the Agreement and refrain from any action that may jeopardize the achievement of those objectives. ‘ Good faith cooperation is the foundation. And this was cracked on September 9, when the Johnson Government presented its ‘Law on the internal market of the United Kingdom’ which is a “flagrant violation” of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. In short, this legal framework would allow the British authorities to circumvent the aforementioned protocol.

Brussels has asked London to withdraw its controversial rule and London has ignored it. Furthermore, the process is ongoing and “if the bill is adopted, it would prevent the application of the Withdrawal Agreement.” But nobody gets up from the negotiating table. Brussels’ reaction has more of a strategic background, to buy time.

The EU priority



‘The full and effective implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement will always be a top priority for the EU. It is the result of long negotiations and the only way to protect the Good Friday Agreement, guaranteeing peace and stability on the island of Ireland ”, highlighted the European chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, spoke in the same vein in a video address: “This bill breaks the obligation of good faith that is contained in the Withdrawal Agreement.”