A European Council without tensions would not be a European Council. And the one that was held this Thursday arrived with several open fronts. The list was extensive. Namely: the dispute between the Commission and AstraZeneca over the delays in the supply of vaccines – with the discovery on Wednesday of those 29 million doses in Italy that remain under suspicion; the conflict with the United Kingdom over the flow in a single direction of the vials of that pharmaceutical company; differences over the strengthened mechanism to control exports; Austria’s demand to restructure the dose distribution; the future ‘vaccination passport’; and the possibility of restricting travel, which was insinuated from France at the gates of the summit, to contain an ascending line of infections that worries about the imminent Easter.

If that was not enough, on the agenda was also a debate on the strategy to rebuild the relationship with Turkey, another marked by turmoil with Russia and even a decaffeinated ‘euro summit’ to be held this Friday. It had to because it was ahead and compressed in the day of this Thursday.

Part by part. That vaccines and everything around them capitalized on the discussion was predictable. The format of the meeting – it was going to be the first face-to-face of the year, but had to change to a videoconference due to the new spread of the pathogen – did not allow for an in-depth discussion of international affairs. Even the icing on a Jon Biden ‘connected’ from Washington late at night was posed more as “a simple hello.”

THE PHRASES: Ursula Von der Leyen – European Commission. “The EU has exported 77 million doses to 33 countries” Angela Merkel – German Chancellor. “We want balance with the UK on vaccines” David Sassoli – European Chamber. “We cannot be naive about exporting vaccines” Sebastian Kurz – Chancellor Austria. “We expect a fairer distribution of 10 million vaccines”

After six in the afternoon (the summit had started at 1:05 p.m.) the ‘covid issue’ was put on ‘standby’ to adopt the conclusions on the eastern Mediterranean and Turkey (to normalize relations in a ‘progressive’ way with that eternal candidate for the adhesion that will continue under surveillance and disposition to renew the migratory pact). Then discussion about the internal market, digitization, economy. And, by surprise, the debate on the euro entered with a shoehorn. So the two-day date was compressed into one. In eight hours.

Back to the vaccine mess. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in one of her speeches before the leaders made a recount. 77 million doses of vaccines exported to 33 countries since 1 December 2020. “In addition, as Covax’s main donor, the EU has contributed to exports to low- and middle-income countries. While (this formula) remains open, the EU must ensure that Europeans get a fair share of vaccines. ‘

It was the message that the German replicated through Twitter. With it he tried to show that despite tightening export control – with criteria such as the recipient also delivering vials or components of the formulas, or controlling their immunization levels – the solidarity of the EU is beyond doubt. The tool was approved at the end of January, it was due to expire on the 31st of this month, it is extended until at least June and has placed the United Kingdom in the spotlight, which bothered partners such as Ireland or the Netherlands due to its potential consequences .

The president of the Community Executive released more specific data: 88 million doses received (since December, it is insisted), 62 million administered and 18.2 million Europeans immunized with the double inoculation. Nothing to brag about. Because they account for only 4.1% of the total European population. During the first quarter Biontech-Pfizer would have delivered 66 million doses; Moderna, 10 and AstraZeneca, 30 million. For the second, Von der Leyen committed more than three times: 360 million (200 from the first, 35 from the second, 70 from the third and 55 million more from the Johnson & Johnson single-dose).

The Twenty-seven stressed “the need to accelerate the production, distribution and administration of vaccines to overcome the crisis” and endorsed the export control mechanism. The London-Brussels clash over the AstraZeneca deliveries is open, but allegedly calmed down with a vague statement in which the two sides pledged cooperation.

The front that Austria opened (mainly opted for AstraZeneca in the process of buying doses; cheaper) reopened wounds. Together with other partners who took the same path, they demanded a greater proportion in the distribution of the 10 million ‘extra’ vaccines that Biontech-Pfizer will deliver between April and June. The leaders tried to find “a reasonable landing zone” to the problem.

Less shock supposed a priori the ‘vaccination passport’. “Urgency” was requested to activate it in June and the European Parliament confirmed this Thursday that it will also be agile in the role it has to play to complete its processing.