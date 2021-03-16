Former E-Plus headquarters in Düsseldorf (Germany), in 2013.

The European Commission has closed the file opened against Telefónica Deutschland for the purchase of E-Plus in 2013, considering that the German subsidiary did not breach the conditions imposed on it to acquire the operator. In this way, Telefónica avoids a millionaire fine that could have reached 10% of the subsidiary’s income, which in 2020 had a turnover of 7,532 million euros, or even the revocation of the community authorization.

In February 2019, Brussels opened a file against Telefónica Deutschland, which it accused of failing to comply with the corrective measures it promised to adopt to obtain the approval of the European authorities for the acquisition of E-Plus from the Dutch KPN, which resulted in the third German operator, only behind Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

Specifically, the statement of objections of the Community Executive considered that the German subsidiary of Telefónica had not correctly implemented its obligation to offer 4G mobile phone wholesale services to all interested market players at the “best prices under reference conditions”. But two years later, the European Commission has upheld the allegations of the Spanish multinational and has definitively closed the file.

Telefónica announced in 2013 the purchase of E-Plus for 5,000 million euros from the Dutch company KPN, which also acquired 20.5% of the capital of Telefónica Deutschland. The operation was authorized by Brussels in 2014, although subject to a series of conditions to ensure competition in particular in the wholesale mobile phone market.