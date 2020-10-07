Just hours after Belgium’s new federal government announced that private gatherings were limited to a maximum of four people and that bars and restaurants had to close at eleven o’clock across the country, Brussels has decided to go further. As of this Thursday and for a month, coffee shops, bars (including those in all sports centers, whether they serve alcohol or not) and tea rooms will not be able to lift the blind. The measure is extended to party and event halls, although it will not affect restaurants nor will it mean a change for night shops and gambling halls, which must continue to close at ten at night.

The minister-president of Brussels-Capital, Rudi Vervoort, announced the new package of restrictive measures for the entire region (with nineteen municipalities) when the cumulative incidence of coronavirus infections already stands at 502 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on average in recent years 14 days, which is almost double the average for the entire country, 245.8 (77% increase in one week). In fact, Yves Van Laethem, specialist in infectious diseases and inter-federal spokesman for the fight against the coronavirus in Belgium has stressed that the spread of the pathogen is being very fast in Brussels, to the point that it is already the second European capital with the highest incidence behind Madrid, exceeding the infection rate of Paris.

Until last week, health officials in Brussels were confident that the infection curve would stabilize, but the figures have continued to rise, including hospital admissions. The pressure begins to be accused in some centers, which are already delaying other scheduled activities. In the country as a whole, 84 people are hospitalized on average every day.

In the seven days, an average of 2,466 new cases (with three days in which 3,000 were exceeded), 57% more than the previous week. Brussels-Capital leads with 540 diagnosed infections. In the last twenty-four hours, eleven people have died from Covid-19. The total number of deaths since the outbreak of the health crisis stands at 10,092.

“Radical” measure



On Tuesday, the new Prime Minister of the country Alexander de Croo, already warned that the epidemiological situation in Belgium is being “worrying.” He even spoke of “serious” to justify the new restrictions of state application that he announced after leading his first Crisis Council for the coronavirus. Among the advertisements, the recommendation that a person’s close (family) contacts do not be with more than three people and always the same for a month and that the meetings that take place outside the home are limited to a maximum of four people keeping the known safety measures, including the use of a mask. It also decreed the closure of bars and cafes at eleven at night.

Brussels has chosen to go one step further by imposing a total closure that will be effective from seven in the morning this Thursday. From the sector there is talk of a “radical” measure and the responsible administrations are reproached for “not doing anything against clandestine, private night parties”, many of them organized through social networks. The Horeca association claims to have detected at least seventeen calls of this type. “The economic losses will be considerable, a tragedy,” stressed a spokesman for the group at a press conference.