The heads of state and government traveled to Brussels with a certain satisfaction. On this day, another ultimatum passed by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels. Once again, he has just bluffed and will not leave the table where future EU-UK relations are being negotiated.

In the dispute over a Brexit trade agreement between the EU and Great Britain, it is still pointed at the button. The EU summit said on Thursday that it was now up to London to “take the necessary steps to make an agreement possible”.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said they wanted a fair deal to continue, but not at any price. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the same point. British negotiator David Frost reacted disappointed and announced an official statement for Friday. Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson could say whether to break off negotiations.

Both sides have been working on a trade pact for months, which aims to prevent tariffs and trade barriers at the end of the year. However, a solution is far from being found on crucial points – although Johnson had set the EU a deadline of October 15 for an agreement.

Barnier proposed to Great Britain on Thursday evening to step up negotiations again over the next two to three weeks. He wants to be completely in London for the coming week. Negotiations are then planned in Brussels.

British side is disappointed

However, the summit declaration calls for concessions from London, especially with regard to the most important sticking points of fishing, competitive conditions and dispute settlement. France in particular is demanding that EU fishermen continue to fish in British waters. “Under no circumstances should our fishermen be the victims of Brexit,” said President Emmanuel Macron.

The British negotiator, Frost, was disappointed with the summit declaration and surprised that it no longer spoke of intensive efforts. It is also surprising that only Great Britain should move. “It’s an unusual approach to negotiating,” wrote Frost on Twitter.

Merkel had previously said: “We want an agreement, but not at any price.” A fair agreement must be reached from which both sides could benefit. “It is worth all the effort.” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen praised that a lot of good work had already been done, but decisive points were still open. Council leader Charles Michel emphasized that the EU was one hundred percent closed and “extremely quiet”.

The chances that there will be a deal should have increased in the past few days. Bernd Lange (SPD), head of the trade committee in the European Parliament, estimates 40 percent that an agreement can still be reached at the last minute. Both sides would have to negotiate non-stop from Monday, the first week in London, the second in Brussels.

Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator for Brexit. Photo: REUTERS

David McAllister (CDU), head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, makes it clear how high the time pressure is: “The final legislative texts have to be there by the end of October, otherwise there is no longer enough time for parliament, in the last week of session before the Christmas break there will be a green light to give. ”

The EU offers Johnson a comprehensive free trade agreement. This gave British companies full access to the European market without tariffs on services and goods. However, Brussels imposes conditions on London: the same rules of the game should apply on both sides, for example with regard to subsidies, employee rights, taxes and environmental requirements.

In addition, it must be clear that in disputes a decision is made before the highest European court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ). In addition, EU fishermen must continue to have access to UK waters.

The British side is not prepared to continue to recognize the General Data Protection Regulation as a basis. The British side would like full market access for financial services, but wants to place the service providers under British supervision, which Brussels strictly rejects.

No resolutions passed on climate protection

On the first day of the summit at dinner, climate protection was also on the agenda. Resolutions are not passed. Rather, the bosses want to conduct an orientation debate and then commit to the next regular summit in December.

Merkel is promoting “that the EU member states support the goal of 55 percent fewer emissions by 2030”. The European Parliament has just voted in favor of 60 percent. Now the member states have to position themselves as co-legislators and then come to an agreement with parliament.

Many look to Poland. Last year, the German neighbor was the only member state that did not vote to strive for EU climate neutrality in 2050. And Poland could also block the target of 55 percent for 2030. (with dpa)