The reprisals against Hungary for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s meetings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jingping on a supposed “peace mission” to Ukraine while holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council are already underway. The European Commission kept its word and did not send any commissioner to the meetings of Justice and Interior ministers held on Monday and Tuesday in Budapest, the first since Brussels announced the decision to boycott the meetings organised by the Hungarian presidency in response to Orbán’s attitude. On the part of the Member States, the boycott was unevenly followed, although the numbers were eloquent. Of the 27 Member States, ten sent a minister or the highest-ranking figure in charge of that portfolio (Spain was not among them). “A clear signal had to be sent that actions have consequences and this is being done,” said a high-ranking Community source.

The relationship between the EU and Hungary, a member of the community club since 2004 and its most unruly partner since it took an authoritarian turn that led to the opening of an infringement procedure and the freezing of European funds, is at its lowest point. Orbán’s trips – barely beginning his six-month European mandate – to Moscow, Beijing and Florida, where he met with Republican Donald Trump, candidate for the White House, have infuriated the EU. On Monday, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, decided not to convene the traditional meeting of foreign and defence ministers every August (Gymnich) in Budapest and instead to do so in Brussels, after returning from vacation, a further step in these reprisals. “There must be some formal consequences,” Borrell concluded.

The meeting on Justice and Home Affairs (mainly focused on immigration) in Budapest these days, to which countries such as Belgium, Austria, Italy or Luxembourg have sent a minister or equivalent figure, is not a definitive sign of whether the reprisals against Orbán are widespread. These types of meetings, called by the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, and not by the Council of the EU, are informal and there are no decisions to be taken. They usually consist of debates to which a secretary of state is often sent and not a minister. However, the list of absences is a thermometer that the waters are increasingly turbulent. In addition, if the pattern is repeated in the next meetings, it means that the response towards the Hungarian national-populist leader is in the majority.

Spain has sent a state secretary in both cases (Justice and Home Affairs). “Some countries sent lower-level politicians, some ministers; I am not saying it is a boycott, but a kind of opinion expressed by the member states,” argued Arnoldas Abramavicius, deputy interior minister of Lithuania. The Hungarian interior minister, Sándor Pinter, tried to play down the issue: “Informal meetings are not always attended by ministers, even in ordinary periods. At this meeting we had a dozen ministers, it is a strong representation. I hope that at the formal meetings there will be representation from all member states.”

Not all partners are in favour of the formula of boycotting the meetings of the Hungarian presidency. Spain, for example, does not like the measure. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares explained on Monday that the rank of Spanish attendees will be decided depending on the circumstances and the meeting. “There should be no boycotts,” he said in Brussels. Germany and Luxembourg also do not like the formula because they consider it more productive to go and confront their counterparts there.

Some are also concerned that Orbán, who frequently attacks the “bureaucrats in Brussels”, is using this boycott as a shield to amplify his narrative against community procedures and also to stop making progress on the few issues that the Hungarian presidency must move forward at the end of this legislative period. Meanwhile, there are member states such as the Baltic States or Poland that are in favour of a tougher boycott. Warsaw even suggested on Monday that the August meeting of Foreign Affairs and Defence (Gymnich) should be held in Ukraine, diplomatic sources say.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

From now on, all eyes are on which countries will continue the boycott initiated by the European Commission at the next meetings – Health, next week, or Economy, in September. And, above all, what will happen with the November summit, where not only a meeting of the leaders of the 27 member states is planned, but also a meeting of the European Political Community, a European summit in an expanded format that will also include the countries of the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Norway or Armenia, for example. Community sources believe that this meeting will not be boycotted because it would be partly an affront to countries outside the EU, since these meetings are held every six months. “Things may have changed by November,” ventures a senior diplomat. The summit is scheduled just after the American presidential elections, which will be held on November 5.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.