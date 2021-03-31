Poland and the European Commission will meet again in court. The Community Executive, in that pulse that it has maintained for years with the Government of Mateusz Morawiecki, of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party, has denounced before the CJEU its controversial reform of the judiciary of December 2019, which entered into force in the country two months later. The reason? Already known: “it undermines the independence of Polish judges and is incompatible with the primacy of EU law.”

Brussels further considers that this framework prohibits national courts, including through disciplinary procedures, from directly applying certain provisions of Community law that precisely protect judicial independence, as well as referring preliminary decisions on these sensitive issues to the High Court of Luxembourg. . In short, from the perspective of the Community Executive, a full-blown violation.

The procedure announced now is, in reality, a sum and on. Poland has been under scrutiny for more than five years for political drifts contrary to the principles of the rule of law in the EU. The opening of several cases against Warsaw and the request to the Court of Justice of the European Union for precautionary measures have occurred in cascade all these years.

THE KEY: 3 Files have been activated against Poland and precautionary measures have been requested on two occasions. Discomfort. Warsaw considers the measure an interference that “has neither legal nor factual justification”

The peak of the dispute was reached in 2017, when the then Jean-Claude Juncker Commission pressed for the first time in history what is known as the ‘nuclear button’; an extreme sanctioning mechanism contained in Article 7 of the EU Treaty that even provides for leaving a Member State without the right to vote. That same ‘button’ was touched by the European Parliament the following year against Viktor Orban’s Hungary. Practical consequences? None. Because for the punishments to be activated, the unanimity of the Twenty-seven is essential and both Hungary and Poland cover each other.

They go so hand in hand that at the end of last year they made a common front against the fact that the disbursements of the funds from the recovery plan have been linked to respect for the rule of law. A condition imposed by the European Parliament and accepted by all the partners of the bloc that Warsaw and Budapest ended up assuming with a change in the wording. But they have already led the CJEU.

The complaint before the European justice that Brussels revealed this Wednesday tightens the nuts even more to the Executive of Morawiecki. And it is accompanied by a request for precautionary measures while the final judgment arrives. The aim is “to prevent the serious and irreparable damage inflicted on the judicial independence and legal order of the EU from worsening”. Measures that, in broad outline, converge in the suspension of provisions and effects of the decisions adopted by the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland.

No guarantees



The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, referred specifically to the fact that “the decision to lift the immunity of a judge – so that he can be sanctioned or prosecuted, and even suffer a loss of wages due to the temporary cessation of his activity – should be adopted by an independent body “because” in Poland, the independence and impartiality of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court are not guaranteed, “added the Belgian.

The Polish Government spokesman, Piotr Müller, denied in statements collected by AFP the “legal or factual” justification for the step taken by the European Commission. “The regulation of matters relating to the judiciary is exclusively national, and that is expressed in the Polish Constitution and in the EU treaties,” he stressed.