His name is Abdelsalem L., he is 45 years old and was born in Tunisia. It is the portrait of the killer who in Brussels today 16 October 2023 opened fire with a Kalashnikov, killing two Swedish citizens. The terrorist, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit and arrived on a motorbike at the scene of the attack, fled. The man would already be known to our secret services for his radicalization. He was known to the Tunisian justice system for acts of terrorism, according to the RTBF. In 2019, he requested political asylum. In videos posted on social media, the killer claimed links to ISIS and announced actions to avenge Muslims.

During a press conference, the spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Der Sypt, said that the attacker acted alone and renewed his invitation to Brussels residents to return home or not to go out until the suspect is will have been arrested.

The man responsible for the attack in the center of Brussels shouted ‘Allah akbar’ and claimed membership in the self-styled Islamic Caliphate, bringing the Belgian capital back into the spotlight for terrorist attacks and reopening old wounds.

It was the morning of March 22, 2016 when Brussels was hit by three coordinated terrorist attacks: two occurred at Brussels-National airport, in the municipality of Zaventem, and one at the Maelbeek/Maalbeek metro station, in the municipality of Brussels. The attacks were claimed the same day by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS).

The attacks caused the deaths of 32 people, plus 3 suicide bombers, and 340 injuries. For Belgium they were the attacks with the highest number of victims since the end of the Second World War.