Gesture of solidarity from the Belgians towards the Swedes, after the match between the two national teams was suspended following theattack in the center of Brussels. The fans stuck inside the stadium all together lit up their mobile phone torches as a sign of solidarity with the Swedish victims of the attacker. Several rounds of applause were directed towards the stands where the Sweden fans were sitting.

Meanwhile, the spectators of Belgium-Sweden remain inside the stadium. The national crisis center said that “the authorities are examining how to get fans out of the stadium safely”. Spectators “will receive information on the spot,” the Crisis Center says.