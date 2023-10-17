AND’ the alleged killer was injured and arrested who yesterday, Monday 16 October 2023, opened fire in Brussels with a Kalashnikov, killing two Swedish citizens. This was announced by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office. The suspected attacker stopped in Schaerbeek was injured during a firefight with the police. Hit in the chest, the man was taken to hospital according to Belgian media.

Who is the attacker

Yesterday’s attack was carried out by Abdelsalem L., a 45-year-old born in Tunisia. The man would already be known to the secret services for his radicalization. The suspect responsible for the attack did not represent “a concrete and imminent threat”, assured Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne.

The Tunisian “requested asylum in our country in 2019. He is known for suspicious acts: human trafficking, illegal residence and threat to state security. In 2016 – said the minister – unconfirmed information transmitted by an intelligence service foreign police indicated that the man had a radicalized profile and wanted to leave for a conflict zone for jihad. The information was verified, but nothing could be done. There were no concrete indications of radicalization.”

According to Van Quickenborne’s reconstruction, “at the beginning of this year, he threatened via social media an occupant of a center for asylum seekers in the Campine region. This person reported him, adding that he had been convicted of terrorism in Tunisia. The police stopped the suspect for questioning. And this alleged conviction for terrorism prompted the federal judicial police in Antwerp to convene a meeting scheduled for today on Sunday 15 October. In the meantime, our services have learned that the suspect has not been convicted for terrorism in Tunisia, but for common crimes. It was not a concrete or imminent threat.”

In the video, the attacker claims allusion to texts of the Koran burned in Sweden

Van Leeuw also confirmed this morning the existence of videos claiming responsibility for the Brussels attack, referring to a second video shot before the attack in which the attacker alludes to the burning of the Koran in Sweden. After the attack “a video was released in which the individual claims to have killed three Swedes”, the prosecutor announced today. “In another video shot before the attack, the same individual appears with his face covered by a balaclava and declares that ‘the book of Allah is a red line for which he sacrifices himself'”, added the prosecutor, a probable reference to the texts of the Koran burned in Sweden in recent months.

Schools open in Brussels

Schools in Brussels will be open, De Croo said again. “According to the analysis carried out by Ocam, the threat coordination and analysis body, there is no specific threat to schools,” he said

Attack in Brussels 16 October 2023, what happened

Monday evening attack in Brussels where two people died, killed by a terrorist with Kalashnikov shots fired not far from Place Sainctelette, in the center of the city. The attacker allegedly shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ during the attack. In a video following the shooting he then claimed membership in the Islamic State. At least one person was injured in the attack: a taxi driver now considered out of danger by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office. The two victims – two Swedish citizens – were wearing Sweden shirts at the time of the attack.

The first reconstructions

The shots were heard around 7.15pm near Place Sainctelette, Boulevard d’Ypres and Boulevard du Ninième de ligne. Emergency services arrived on site. In the images taken by a resident of the area, a man with a fluorescent orange jacket, a white helmet and a weapon in his hand can be seen getting on a scooter and fleeing. He had previously allegedly shot someone in a lobby before shooting two more people in a taxi.

In the video published after the attack, the killer had announced his intention to head towards the stadium where the Euro 2024 match – then interrupted – between Belgium and Sweden was being played. Due to the attack, the King Baudouin Stadium was then evacuated and the Swedish fans were escorted outside safely by the police. Weapons were found “near” the stadium, but a connection to the shooting has not yet been established. The federal prosecutor’s office spoke in a press conference about an attack with a “potential terrorist motivation” while the prosecutor’s spokesman, Eric Van Der Sypt, later stated that the attacker acted alone.

In the video the attacker claims belonging to Isis, on Facebook the post about Israel

In a video released online, the perpetrator of the shooting claims his membership of the Islamic State and boasts of having killed non-believers. In his speech, in Arabic and very violent, the terrorist says that he shot two people to “avenge Muslims” and that “we live and die for our religion”, reports the Belgian site Sudinfo.

Earlier in the day, the man had written a message about the Muslim child stabbed in Chicago on Sunday, explaining that if he had been Christian, “we would have called it terrorism and not a brutal crime”. man had previously referred to the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. “Yesterday America with planes and missiles, today Great Britain with all its forces in support of the Jews,” reads one of the posts on his account, accessible until 9.25pm ​​and then closed.

Brussels, 22 March 2026

It was the morning of March 22, 2016 when Brussels was hit by three coordinated terrorist attacks: two occurred at Brussels-National airport, in the municipality of Zaventem, and one at the Maelbeek/Maalbeek metro station, in the municipality of Brussels. The attacks were claimed the same day by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS). The attacks caused the deaths of 32 people, plus 3 suicide bombers, and 340 injuries. For Belgium they were the attacks with the highest number of victims since the end of the Second World War.