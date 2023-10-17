Abdesalem Lassoued, the alleged Tunisian terrorist who killed two Swedes in a terrorist attack in Brussels before being killed in a firefight with the police, passed through Genoa in 2021 and was in Bologna in 2016.

In particular, in 2021 Lassoued had himself photographed in Piazza della Vittoria and on his social profile, now darkened, he posted the images he published during the trip to Liguria.

According to what we learn, the man was also identified by the police in the Emilian capital in 2016.