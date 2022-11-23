The Commissioner for the Promotion of the European Lifestyle, Margaritis Schinas, defended this Wednesday the need for a migration and asylum pact in the face of the migration crisis in the Central Mediterranean. In her speech before the European Parliament, she assured that irregular arrivals to the continent have increased by 50% this year and asked the States and political groups to give a boost to the negotiations, which have been blocked for two years.

«We cannot continue working crisis by crisis, we need a comprehensive migration and asylum policy. It’s ironic that we have everything we need within our reach, but we can’t reach it. It’s like having a parachute and choosing to jump out of the plane without it,” he said. The commission’s proposal balances the solidarity and responsibility of the Member States and proposes binding measures such as the distribution between countries in the reception of refugees and financial collaboration for those who do not want to increase their reception capacity.

twenty measures



Some of the measures of the pact are included, in fact, in the action plan presented by Brussels this week. The proposal has twenty measures, among which it stands out to reinforce cooperation with the countries of origin to shield their borders and facilitate deportations. Schinas also stressed the need for greater cooperation between European countries and NGOs for rescue and salvage in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the deadliest entry routes into the EU.

The block has already demonstrated its reception capacity with the refugee crisis from the Ukraine war and Schinas assured that the EU “has the necessary instruments” to manage the current situation. However, the dispute between France and Italy over the disembarkation of the two hundred migrants rescued by the NGO SOS Mediterranée has forced an extraordinary Interior Council to be convened tomorrow in Brussels. The European Commission hopes that the Member States will soften their positions during the meeting, in which their action plan will also be discussed.