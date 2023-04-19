Eurostat, the European statistical office, has asked Spain to explain more specifically the causes of the dismissal of the presidents of the National Statistics Institute (INE) to suppress arbitrariness or prevent these dismissals from simply occurring due to a change of government. In his review report of the Spanish statistical system (Peer Review) he does not mention it explicitly, but it occurs a few months after the controversial resignation of the previous president of the INE, Juan Manuel Rodríguez Poo after criticism from the Government for his calculations on GDP and inflation.

Eurostat’s recommendations echo the statement recently published by the European Statistical Governance Advisory Council, which was highly critical of Rodríguez Poo’s departure in June last year. The agency highlighted the obligation of governments to respect the professional independence of statistical institutes to “ensure the credibility of European statistics.”

For Brussels, the ideal is for the president of the INE to be appointed as an independent position with a mandate outside the political cycle, as in the Bank of Spain, the CNMV or the Fiscal Authority (Airef). On the other hand, currently the president of Statistics is chosen by the Ministry of Economy with the rank of undersecretary and his dismissals are included only in the public employee law instead of the public statistics function law.

Expand the list of candidates



In the same sense, Eurostat recommends that Spain expand the range of candidates for the presidency of the body so that not only civil servants can access this position, but also high-level academics or people from private companies. Thus, the report indicates that this exclusion constitutes an “unnecessary exception to the principle of open competition”. For this reason, from Brussels they denounce that Spanish regulations “do not make it clear that candidates for the position of president must have adequate professional training.”

From the Ministry of Nadia Calviño they argue that the INE has complied with “practically all” of the recommendations made by Eurostat in the previous report and highlights the “notable improvements” in the statistical production of the body to which said document refers due to the use additional sources of data and records. But regarding the eligibility of the candidates, they indicate that “restricting the appointment to civil servants including researchers and qualified professionals reinforces independence.”