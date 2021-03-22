Two passengers upon arrival last Sunday at Palma de Mallorca airport. CATI CLADERA / EFE

The European Commission has asked Spain this Monday for “consistency” in the travel restrictions that it applies within the national territory and with respect to travel to and from other European Union countries. In addition, he pointed out that the risks related to the coronavirus are similar whether they are internal or cross-border travel. “The recommendation [propuesta por la Comisión y adoptada por los Veintisiete] it clearly states that since the transmission and risk is similar for national and cross-border travel, the Member States should ensure consistency between the measures applied to the two types of travel ”, said the spokesman for Justice of the Community Executive, Christophe Wigand.

These words come after weeks of bewilderment and misunderstanding over the restrictions on mobility within the country while the borders remain open. A contradiction that is even more striking in the face of next Easter, when leisure movements between autonomous communities will be restricted, but tourist arrivals from the rest of the EU countries will be allowed. On many occasions, moreover, from territories with a much worse epidemiological situation. The Government of Spain, for its part, defends the measures due to the difficulty of closing borders and is based on the low risk due to the low number of tourists who arrive, in addition to the fact that those who do so by plane or boat will have to present a negative PCR test to enter the country.

The vice president of the Balearic Government and Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, has insisted this Monday to the Government of Spain to “control one by one” all international travelers who arrive on the islands and to “guarantee” that they are not infected. “We risk our lives and our economy,” the spokesman insisted once again at a press conference, warning of the rapid contagion and the “exponential” risk posed by the British strain. This control of international movements and the review of the tests carried out corresponds to Foreign Health, dependent on the Ministry of Health.

These two measures, which seem to clash with each other, have their origin in who and how these restrictions are decreed. On the one hand, internal mobility is limited by the autonomous communities, since the coalition government delegated this responsibility to the autonomous communities. However, the regions have the ability to close their territory perimeter, but cannot prevent the entry of tourists from the rest of Europe. That could only be done by the central Executive, which would have to notify the closure of borders, an extreme that has not occurred except for the restriction of non-essential trips from the United Kingdom – in force since December 21 – and third parties countries outside the EU. Thus, for months, the only requirement that European travelers have is that the obligation to present a negative PCR if they enter the country through a sea port or airport.

Wigand, when questioned about this situation in Spain, preferred not to make specific comments on this particular case. Despite this, it has added the Commission’s position with regard to movements within and between states: Europe advocates that measures be adopted by region, depending on the health situation. However, he argues that these regions can include spaces from several countries and not from each of them individually, as has been the case up to now.

The Commission also defends that the closure of borders is not the most effective solution to control the pandemic. In fact, the Community Executive has already warned several countries, including Germany and Belgium, for prohibiting non-essential travel outside their territories, something that it considers disproportionate. According to the spokesman, the European Union has powers over freedom of movement within the Schengen area, but not over the measures that each country adopts in its territory to contain coronavirus infections, hence this notice has only been given in this type of cases.