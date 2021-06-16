Brussels has given the green light this Wednesday to the Spanish recovery plan after the pandemic, which opens the door to receive up to 140,000 million euros, half are in direct transfers and the other part in credits. Spain for now has only requested the tranche of direct aid, but the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, advanced that she would also request the loans under advantageous conditions. “This plan will profoundly transform the Spanish economy, making it greener, more digital and more resilient,” said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who has traveled to Madrid to convey the news to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez .

The Community Executive concludes that the plan dedicates 40% of investments to the green economy, 28% to digitization and that it includes a “broad set of reforms and investments” that allows meeting the challenges set out in the recommendations made by Brussels. According to diplomatic sources, this year alone, 19,000 million euros will arrive to pay for investments and reforms.

With this step, the European Commission approves a recovery plan that aims to boost and transform the economy in the next six years. The document will go to the Council of the EU, which has a month to examine it and decide by qualified majority if it supports it. The Union’s finance ministers will already be able to debate the first plans this Friday in Luxembourg, although they are not expected to go fully into those programs. Community sources indicated that the approval could take place on July 13. However, it will be a good opportunity for the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, to take the pulse of her colleagues.

As an asset, Calviño counts on the fact that the Spanish plan has been among the most advanced from the beginning, since it began to be negotiated last October. After evaluating it, Brussels considers that the plan exceeds the two objectives on green and digital investment and represents a “balanced response” to the economic and social situation in Spain.

“We have supported this plan because it is ambitious, forward-looking and will help build a better future for the Spanish people,” said Von der Leyen in a statement. Brussels especially highlights the reforms tied in the main areas addressed in the recommendations made by the Commission: the business climate, through actions on insolvency legislation; public finances, with a tax reform; the pension system, with changes that seek to preserve its sustainability in the medium and long term, the design of which the Community Executive emphasizes that they will depend on the result of social dialogue, or the labor market.

The approval of the plan by Brussels does not mean the end of the exam. On the contrary: now another process begins in which the Government will have to execute 416 milestones and objectives to ensure the 69,500 million in subsidies and, if it ends up asking for them, another as many million in loans. Spain assumes that it has all the duties done to collect the first disbursement, in December 2021. From there, it will have to comply with the planned reforms and investments if it wants to receive the 18,000 million planned for next year.

The Commission made its first debt issue on Tuesday, the largest in the history of the EU, worth € 20 billion. In total, Brussels will ask the markets for up to 800,000 million euros between now and 2026, becoming one of the largest players in the global debt market. These funds will make it possible to give pre-financing to the countries whose plans it will approve. In the case of Spain, before August it could already receive 9,000 million. The remaining 10,000 million will arrive in December on account of the investments and reforms carried out until this Wednesday.