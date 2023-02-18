The European Commission has given this Friday its preliminary positive assessment of the third payment of recovery funds to Spain. The country made the request for this disbursement of Next Generation funds last November, based on the fulfillment of 29 milestones and objectives implemented during the first semester of 2022. Among these achievements, are the reforms of the Social Security contribution system of self-employed workers, the Bankruptcy Law and the modifications introduced in the area of ​​Vocational Training.

The Community Executive has sent its approval to the Economic and Financial Committee, which will have a maximum of four weeks to give its opinion on the matter. Brussels will then make its final decision, based on the position of the committee, and then the disbursement of the 6,000 million euros will take place. Spain is the first community country to request the third disbursement and is also the Member State that will receive the most aid -70,000 million- for having been the most affected by the pandemic.

The EU has already delivered 9,036 million euros of pre-financing to Spain, in addition to another 22,000 million of the first and second payment of recovery aid, to which this third disbursement will be added. Next week a mission from the European Parliament will travel to Madrid to evaluate the execution of the Next Generation funds. Recently, the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has sent a letter to the president of the mission, Monika Hohlmeier, in which she highlighted the efficiency and transparency of the Government in spending these aids.

Looking to the future, one of the biggest concerns in Brussels is the pension reform, which must pass an examination by the Community Executive in summer. The fourth disbursement of the recovery funds will depend on this evaluation. The European Executive has already expressed its doubts about the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism raised by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá. In addition, the second part of the reform is still paralyzed and time is short. Asked about this question, the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, assured that he “trusts” that this second section of the reform will be approved soon. Escrivá, for his part, points out that he is in the final phase of negotiations.