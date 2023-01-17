Brussels, Antonio Panzeri repents and collaborates with the judges: he will serve a year

Antonio Panzeri has decided to collaborate with the Belgian magistrates who are investigating Qatargate. The former MEP has signed an agreement with the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, according to which he will serve a year of effective prison, taking advantage of the Belgian pentiti law. The agreement also provides for “a fine and the confiscation of all the assets acquired so far, currently estimated at one million euros”.

The former trade unionist is at the center of the investigation into the alleged bribes paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence European politics, which exploded last December with his arrest and Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, who was later removed.

Panzeri, who has been in prison since 9 December, has so far confessed to having paid in installments a sum of between 120,000 and 140,000 euros to Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella. In an interrogation the day after his arrest, some excerpts of which were attached to the request for the waiver of immunity for Tarabella and her socialist colleague Andrea Cozzolino, he said he had given the cash “several times” to Tarabella. “I was delivering the money to Tarabella in different places. The money was in paper bags. It started two years ago”, reports the documentation, cited by Il Corriere della Sera, Il Fatto Quotidiano and the Belgian L’Echo. Panzeri said he was sometimes accompanied by Francesco Giorgi, his former collaborator and partner of Kaili. “The initiative he was carrying out in parliament was a lobbying initiative and obviously we were looking for parliamentarians who were willing to support certain positions in favor of Qatar. In this context, some parliamentarians have supported these positions out of simple conviction and Giorgi and I, sometimes me alone, sometimes Giorgi, have invited them to reflect on these positions”, as stated by Panzeri.

According to the Belgian prosecutor’s office, with the signing of the agreement Panzeri undertakes to “make substantial, revealing, truthful and complete statements” to justice “regarding the involvement of third parties and, where appropriate, his own involvement in relation to crimes” related to the case. The founder of the NGO Fight Impunity, in the European Parliament for 15 years first with the Democratic Party and then with Article One, was denounced for participation in a criminal organization as group leader, money laundering and active and passive corruption. His wife and daughter are currently under house arrest in Italy and could soon be handed over to the Belgian authorities, if the Cassation were to confirm the decisions of the Brescia Court of Appeal. The Belgian prosecutor has specified that Panzeri will remain in prison at least until the next hearing for the re-examination of the pre-trial detention, scheduled for February.