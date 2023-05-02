The Netherlands may buy out the major emitters of nitrogen in livestock farming. The European Commission has approved the government’s plans to do so. Thanks to the approval, the Netherlands can start buying out so-called peak loaders in the short term.

The Commission has this this morning announced. Minister Van der Wal will inform the House of Representatives later today.

Peak loaders are livestock farms that emit a lot of nitrogen directly next to vulnerable nature areas. The cabinet wants to buy out about 3,000 of them quickly in order to find a way out of the nitrogen crisis. It was waiting for the green light from Brussels, which has now come. The cabinet has reserved 25 billion euros to implement the buyout plans. Nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal previously spoke of a ‘deeply attractive’ buy-out scheme for farmers.

If the buy-out plans are implemented, construction projects can be resumed, that is the idea. This will make it easier for the construction of homes and new roads to start. The nitrogen space that is released would also be used to solve the situation for so-called PAS detectors, which are farmers who are without a permit through no fault of their own and therefore actually operate their business illegally.

The European Commission had to give permission for this ‘wildly attractive’ scheme: giving government money to companies is subject to strict rules in the European Union. After all, state aid impedes free competition between companies and can ultimately cost consumers and taxpayers unnecessarily.

What exactly is nitrogen? And how does it affect our nature and our world? (video):

That is why European Commissioner Sinkevicius (Environment) once again underlined in his much-discussed letter of the end of March that the nature of buying out farmers must improve. “It is essential that the reduction in ammonia emissions achieved with state aid is not lost in the legalization of other ammonia emissions,” the European Commissioner wrote.

The European Commission has today approved both schemes submitted by the government. They comply with the guidelines for state aid in agriculture, according to the Commission. The Netherlands wants to be able to pay out up to 120 percent of the market value of their farms if they stop. Livestock farmers who are not directly adjacent to a vulnerable nature reserve can receive up to 100 percent of the market value from the cabinet if they stop their business.

A condition for participation in both schemes is that the bought-out livestock farmers do not start the same business elsewhere in the Netherlands or in the EU. It is also not possible to start a new livestock farm on the land of the bought-out farmer. In article 1.3.1.1. Indeed, the European ‘Guidelines for State Aid in Agriculture’ states that: ‘A legally binding undertaking must be obtained from the beneficiary that the closure of the production capacity concerned is final and irreversible and that the beneficiary will not restart the same activity in another place. These commitments must also be binding on any prospective purchaser of the land or facility in question.”

Last week, various media reported on the basis of 'insiders in The Hague' that the European Commission needed more time and would only come up with a decision at the end of May. The government should therefore wait for that. But in Brussels it is pointed out that the permission comes, as the rules prescribe, two months after the Dutch government had submitted the official request for this.

“The €1.47 billion Dutch schemes we approved today will enable the voluntary closure of livestock farms with significant nitrogen deposition on nature areas. The schemes will improve the environmental conditions in those areas and promote more sustainable and environmentally friendly production in livestock farming, without unnecessarily distorting competition,” said European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager (who oversees state aid rules).

