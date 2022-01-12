On the saddest day of the European Parliament the most shameful episode that now shakes the parliamentary group of which the League is part and which embarrasses the troops of the Carroccio, which must intervene to condemn the incident, threaten sanctions, and show everyone with whom it was decided to forge alliances in Brussels and Strasbourg.

“Finally this ba ***** o is gone”, the comment sent via whatsapp by Nicolaus Fest, German MEP of Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), to party colleagues, to whom he later wrote that Sassoli was “a undemocratic, a shame for any parliamentary idea ». Personal confidentiality, for personal use. But something has gone wrong, or someone has decided to break the wall of silence. The message that was to remain private becomes public, ends up in German newspapers, and the bomb explodes.

First of all comes the condemnation of the leader of Afd, Jorg Meuthen. “Such a statement about a colleague who has just died after a serious illness is disturbing, deeply repugnant and unforgivable.” Then comes the censorship of Marco Zanni, president of the parliamentary group Identity and Democracy, where Lega and Alternative fur Deutschland sit and work together. Against Fest comes the “condemnation of the group” as well as the Italian legation of the group for the “serious and unacceptable statements made by the MEP about the disappearance of David Sassoli”. To the complaint is added the announcement of “proposed disciplinary actions in the next meeting of the group’s management”.

Zanni’s move comes in time. The Northern League understand the nature of the political allies they have chosen, and must remedy. The exponent of the Carroccio tries to save the image of his delegation and those friends. Those used by Fest are “tones and statements that do not belong to us and that violate the principles and the statute of our group”. But the fool is now served. Even if the real problem is not so much this, but the climate in which Europe finds itself, unable to have respect for those who think differently and not even for the dead.