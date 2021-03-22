The European Union sets a new date for the immunity of the bloc population against the coronavirus. Or, at least, the person in charge of the Commission’s vaccine purchases, the Frenchman Thierry Breton, does it. “Today we clearly have the capacity to deliver 300 to 350 million doses by the end of June”, which would allow us to reach July 14 as the day when all the vaccines authorized by the EMA (Pfizer-Biontech, Osford-AstraZeneka , Moderna and the Janssen single-dose) have already been inoculated into the population; “” We have the ability to achieve immunity at the level of the continent, “he remarked.

If this forecast is fulfilled, the date that the Brussels Executive has been holding up to now will be brought forward more than two months so that 70% of the adult population have complete immunity, on September 21.

In an interview with the French network TF1 last Sunday, Breton not only marked the new reference, but in order to reach it, he estimated that the European Union will have “absolutely no need” to make use of the Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’, which It is in a preliminary phase of study by the European Medicines Agency.

The European Commission, which until now has been highly questioned by the slowness in the distribution of anticovid serums and has even vetoed the export of one of them (that of AstraZeneca) to the United Kingdom to guarantee the full supply of the plants that this industry has in Community territory, would thus overturn its forecasts of just a week ago.

“The doses are there, now people must accept the vaccination and the fact that we have the logistics,” said Commissioner Breton on the aforementioned television channel. However, countries like Spain barely reach 5 percent of the population immunized with the two vaccines, a slowness that has been aggravated by the doubts that arose about the AstraZeneca vaccine.