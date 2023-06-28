The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, together with the Commissioner for Financial Services, Mairead McGuinness. Virginia Mayo (AP)

The European Commission and the European Central Bank have already taken the first steps to launch the digital euro. The Community Executive has already launched its first proposal for a legal framework for this bitcoins official that, in any case, does not seek to replace money in cash. “We want to reassure everyone who is concerned that the digital euro may replace the euro in cash, that cash is here to stay,” said the Commissioner for Economy and Finance, Paolo Gentiloni, in the presentation of the proposalsomething that is emphatically clarified by the heads of the EU institutions time and time again.

One of the arguments used by the European Commission to explain the step taken this Tuesday is that every time there are more citizens who prefer to pay through electronic methods, 55%, according to a survey collected by the European authorities. The same data shows that a significant percentage of the population, 22%, still feels more comfortable with cash. The rest don’t care. These numbers explain the clarification withdrawn that the digital euro does not come to replace the euro in cash. Also the fact that these figures are not distributed evenly throughout the monetary area. In Germany, for example, cash is still very important, which is why its Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, has placed great emphasis on the need for there to be no substitution every time the Eurogroup has addressed this issue.

“The digital euro will facilitate payments in the euro area. It will bring a cash-like experience to digital payments, allowing users to pay and transfer money with a high degree of privacy and, unlike many other digital payment solutions, even without an internet connection,” he explains. the Commission in a statement.

In the same text, he also points out that the initiative has some defensive movement against cryptocurrencies: “Crypto assets not denominated in euros, if their use for payments becomes general, could undermine the stability of our monetary system. Therefore, it is important to establish a digital form of the euro to ensure that individuals, businesses and public entities continue to have access to a public form of euro money that is accessible and accepted anywhere in the euro area and in any moment”. Of course, the ECB and Brussels are not the only ones considering this now: “About 100 central banks around the world are working on this,” Gentiloni said.

As with cash, the proposed rule reserves the ECB, who has been doing tests and studies for more than a year, the prerogative of issuing currency, in this case digital. Although to access it, citizens must go through the window of the commercial bank.

The legal proposal emphasizes the protection of personal data and anonymity in the use of the digital euro. Once again, Commission sources explain that there is no difference in this field between what the use of cash and digital money will mean, since the central banks, neither the European nor the central ones (Bank of Spain, for example) will have access to that information.

In the Commission’s plans, it is that the digital euro can be managed, for example, through applications on mobile phones and that it allows it to be available even when there is no Internet access or other connections, something that does not happen with other types of electronic payment mechanisms. In his reasoning, the measure would also help curb financial exclusion, since it offers a new method of payment and access to cash at a time when bank branches and ATMs are disappearing: if in 2016 there were 420,000 ATMs in the EU, in 2022 there were 370,000.

Something in which the community managers have also emphasized the difference with other means of payment or financial instruments: “We are not talking about credit cards, we are talking about cash in digital format”, has clarified the Commissioner for Financial Services , Mairead, McGuinness, would therefore be available commission-free.

