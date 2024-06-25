An image of Microsoft near the company’s offices in Paris. Gonzalo Fuentes (REUTERS)

The European Commission accuses Microsoft of breaking EU competition rules by linking the Teams application with its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 products. This means, for Brussels technicians, abusing their dominant position in the business applications market and cloud computing. This conclusion, preliminary for now, comes despite the fact that the technology giant has offered some measures to remedy the situation, something that has been considered insufficient for the moment, the Union Executive itself points out in a statement.

This investigation was opened in July 2023 and is very reminiscent of another case of the European Competition Department initiated at the beginning of this century against Microsoft for introducing the Internet Explorer browser into the Windows operating system, a strategy that took the first major Internet browser off the market. Internet, Netscape. The situation that has given rise to the current file, as the Commission clarifies, begins in April 2019, when the company based in Seattle (United States) linked the Teams application, the popular application to facilitate meetings and telematic calls although with quite a few others uses linked to productivity in companies, to its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 products. With this move, the firm “thus restricted competition in the market for communication and collaboration products and defended its market position in productivity software and its suite-centric model versus competing individual software vendors.”

“We are concerned that Microsoft is giving an undue advantage to its product over that of competitors by linking them to its popular productivity packages for companies,” said yesterday the vice president of the Community Executive in charge of Competition Affairs, Margrethe Vestager, who warned of that it is “essential to protect free competition. “If confirmed, Microsoft’s conduct would be illegal under our competition rules. “Microsoft now has the opportunity to respond to our concerns.”

For the Commission, this link between Teams and the Office suite may have given “a distribution advantage to Teams by not giving customers the option of whether or not to acquire access” to this application when they subscribe to the cloud applications offered by Microsoft. “This advantage may have been further aggravated by interoperability limitations between Teams’ competitors and Microsoft’s offerings. The conduct may have prevented Teams’ rivals from competing, and in turn from innovating, to the detriment of customers in the European Economic Area,” the company notes.

The company chaired by Brad Smith responded to the new charges brought by the European Commission: “Having unbundled Teams and taken initial steps, we appreciate the additional clarity provided today and will work to find solutions to address the Commission’s remaining concerns.”

Unlike the accusation launched on Monday against Apple, this Tuesday’s is not regulated by the European Digital Markets Regulation but by the old Competition rule, hence the investigation times are slower. In fact, while the first step in the Apple file was taken in March; This occurred in July. However, in both regulations this step, which is the statement of objections against the investigated company, does not represent a final decision, because as the Commission points out in its statement, “it does not prejudge the result of the investigation.”

The fact that Microsoft has already taken steps to remedy or alleviate the situation may indicate that the company is willing to negotiate or seek a negotiated solution. Although what has been offered for now has not been enough for Brussels.

Brussels’ new charges against Microsoft come at a time when public institutions have redoubled their scrutiny of big technology. European regulators are examining the link between Microsoft and OpenAI, an operation valued at $13 billion. The American group founded by Bill Gates is also facing a complaint over cloud computing licensing agreements, which some competitors consider unfair.

