The Spanish recovery plan received this Wednesday a resounding support from the European Commission, which gave it its maximum score in 10 of the 11 criteria it had to evaluate. Brussels highlights above all that Spain has decided to carry out the structural reforms immediately, which opens the door to greater financing in the early stages of the plan’s deployment. Only in the next year and a half Spain will receive 37,000 million euros, although subject to a package of actions, including changes in labor legislation. The Community Executive also accepts that the reforms of the labor market and pensions remain open, at the expense of social dialogue.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez has not had to suffer for its plan to pass the Commission’s first examination. Spain needed to obtain at least seven maximum scores (TO) to receive the green light from Brussels. It took ten, and a B for the persistence of some questions about the costs of programmed investments between now and 2026. However, Brussels supports a plan that concentrates a large number of its 416 milestones and objectives in the first years to “maximize ”Its impact on the“ rapid reconstruction of the economy ”. Brussels believes the plan can have an impact of up to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) with investments alone. If all the reforms are carried out, community sources point out that the jump could be up to 10 points in the medium term.

Community sources defined the Spanish plan as “comprehensive” and highlighted the investment in the digital transition (28% of all funds), with items such as one of 3,000 million for the digitization of the SMEs or another of 3,400 million to transform the tourism sector. But one of the hallmarks of the plan is the strong social angle and, above all, the integration of gender equality. Among other programs, the Spanish plan allocates 1,600 million to the modernization of education, 2,100 million in training and professional education, 600 million in updating social services, 1,000 million in health. The Commission also emphasizes measures that contribute to promoting the green economy, such as the renovation of buildings, to which 3.4 billion euros will be allocated.

Focusing the reforms in the early years of the plan will allow Spain to gain more fuel for recovery. This decision, however, also conditions disbursements. The Government, which if it passes the Council filter will receive 9,000 million in pre-financing, believes that it has already carried out the necessary actions for the Commission to approve another 10,000 million in December. The next payment, however, will already depend on complying with some of the agreed reforms, for example, in labor or pension legislation. Brussels believes that its commitments meet its recommendations, but is aware that the “final design” of the modifications in these two areas has “been left open”, since it will be the result of social dialogue, according to the documentation accompanying the evaluation of the plan. . Among other actions is the modernization of collective bargaining or active employment policies, which the Commission gives as an example of the balance between reforms and investments.

Brussels knows that trusting the labor or pension reform to collective bargaining poses a “risk” to the long-term impact of the plan. Even so, he also believes that the objectives of social dialogue are well defined and that a change supported by the social partners is always better than one whose rejection endangers its approval in Parliament. The evaluation does stop, however, on the pension reform. The document indicates that the reform presented supposes to link them again with inflation, but accepts the measures the government proposes to mitigate this increase, such as bringing the effective retirement age closer to the legal one or increasing the contribution period for calculating pensions. If these are not enough, Brussels warns that this increase in spending should be lowered and mitigated “even more through fiscal adjustments” in the future. And there the Commission refers to the tax reforms, which Spain undertakes to complete in March 2023. “On this basis, it can be concluded that the plan contributes to addressing fiscal sustainability,” the document says.

According to diplomatic sources, the Council is not expected to overturn national plans. However, the performance of each country will be closely monitored. Payments will be unlocked every six months between now and 2026. If Spain does not meet a milestone or objective, it will not be able to request the disbursements of funds for that period. But even there Brussels provides a certain margin, since the Community Executive prefers that a reform be delayed because social dialogue takes more time to derail. For this reason, the regulation provides that the Commission may make partial payments of the money for investments and reforms or that Spain delay a request for funds.

In any case, the community executive now oozes optimism with the Spanish plan. In addition to ensuring greater financial sustainability in the medium and long term, Brussels hopes that the measures of the plan – from reducing segmentation in the labor market to increasing the skills of workers – will allow greater productivity and social cohesion in Spain long-term. He also expects it to accelerate the country’s competitiveness thanks to the green and digital transitions. The Commission documents indicate that this leap will not only lead to a modernization of the business fabric, but also to the business diversification of many regions that now depend on the tourism sector.