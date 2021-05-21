Picture: Manufacturer

Brushes on the floor

Surfaces can not only be hosed down with high pressure cleaners, they are also suitable for wet scrubbing. The specialist Kärcher now offers the PS 30 Plus attachment, which has three nozzles to enhance the effect of the bristles. A new feature is a swiveling side nozzle that can be adjusted so that corners and edges can be easily cleaned. The dirty water is drawn off after brushing with a lip attached to the front edge of the scrubber. The brush head can be swiveled all around. According to the provider, the new accessories are particularly suitable for cleaning stairs, landings and narrow spaces, the working width is 25 centimeters. The PS 30 Plus fits all Kärcher cleaners (K2 to K7), it costs just under 60 euros with an extension tube. (Web.)