Brusca, former mafia under special surveillance. For the court he is still dangerous

Special surveillance for Giovanni Brusca. Totò Riina’s former loyalist has shown signs of rapprochement with mafia and criminal circles

Out of prison, but not in complete freedom. Giovanni Brusca – loyal to Totò Riina, performer of the massacre of Capaci And killer of the son of the repentant Santino, the 13 year old Giuseppe Di Matteostrangled and dissolved in acid – he finished serving his sentence last year 25 years of imprisonmentbut the former Mafia boss still remains potentially dangerousaccording to commissioner of Palermo Leonardo Laricchia.

The Supervisory Court of Rome therefore accepted the request of the Sicilian commissioner to steal a series of freedoms from Giovanni Brusca, obtained by the former mafia boss in May 2021, at the end of the 25 years in prison served in Rome. Brusca will be subjected to signature obligations, he will not be able to go out in the evening and before a certain time in the morning And you will not have to meet people with a criminal record. These measures were taken as a result of his possible signs of rapprochement with mafia and criminal environments.

The release of the boss of San Giuseppe Jato (Palermo), was the subject of violent protests by the victims’ families, which, however, have not been heard. The 25 years of detention of Giovanni Brusca, albeit with prison benefits and periodic permits, represent the maximum period of sentence to be served in the cell, for collaborators who do not return to commit crimes.



