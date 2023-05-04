“If we want to make the country grow economically, we must also make health grow. They are two inseparable variables. In the face of all this, we are living in a particular phase: the challenge facing us today is to ensure that the attention triggered by the pandemic does not diminish and that all the players in the field find a synthesis, in which health and the well-being of our societies. A challenge that accompanies our national health system and that we must face together. To achieve this result, there are no pre-written rules, but we have to experiment day after day, to ensure that this synthesis is achieved”. president of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), Silvio Brusaferroin his speech at the 56th congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti).