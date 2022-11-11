“The figure of the doctor of the future remains central, a professional trained in answering a health question that is proposed by a patient and by a network of proximity around the person. In this answer, alongside the more well-known and traditional methods used up to now, the doctor has new tools available: telemedicine, information technology, sensors, a series of technologies that help the clinician to know and better understand the situation in the preventive phase, in the diagnostic phase and in the monitoring phase. doctor can be closer to the person who has a need for health and can also be more timely and effective in responding to this need. ”Thus Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), on the sidelines of the second edition of ‘ Tech2Doc ‘, an event promoted today in Rome by the Enpam Foundation to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine.

Brusaferro then recalled the agreement that the Higher Institute of Health signed with Enpam to train on telemedicine and digital health through the Tech2Doc platform. “The agreement is part of those system actions that aim to ensure that the tools that are made available – in this case above all by the large investments envisaged by the NRP – find a concrete declination, an implementation supported by evidence, aimed at effectiveness and above all appropriate so that scientific knowledge is developed but also translated, thanks to these portals, to the entire professional community. Objective: to be able to make the best use of the technologies we have available in the most appropriate way within the assistance network to give better answer to the question of health “, he concludes.