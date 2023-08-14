Third victory in the pre-World Cup tests, the most convincing against the world champions. The next engagement in Abu Dhabi against Greece

This time it wasn't easy. Yet Team USA wins in Malaga against hosts Spain, convincingly winning the third pre-World Cup friendly as well. In Andalusia it ends 98-88. It is the most convincing success so far for coach Kerr's boys because it is the most convincing one, obtained against a prominent opponent, after the "heel" ones ringed against Puerto Rico and Slovenia. The American national team against the reigning world champions coached by Sergio Scariolo was ahead just 73-72 after three periods of play, then in the last quarter they managed to "turn around" confirming themselves as the first favorite for the world championship which will start in Asia, between Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, from 25 August. "Every day gets better," Jaren Jackson yells for the camera after the game. Young Americans are gaining confidence day after day, success after success.

In the sign of Brunson — This success bears the signature of the director of the New York Knicks who finishes with 22 points shooting 9/9 from the field. 16 scores them in the first half, closed ahead 55-45, thanks to a "tear" from the guests in the last 5′. Brunson ends up with the sword with his left hand, the "strong" one, he never panics, he is mature well beyond the 26 years of age that are written on his passport. The other director of the US national team also makes a great impression, in Spain. Tyrese Haliburton smacks 12 assists in 22′ of use, those crucial for the triples by Bridges and the usually pestiferous Reaves which are worth the definitive extension. The most spectacular games of the challenge, on the other hand, bear the signature of Anthony Edwards, just to (not) change: his photograph of the match is the block that then transforms into the dunk that essentially closes the accounts. Banchero still played as 5, in a profoundly different role than the one he holds with the Orlando Magic.

Duelists — This time, for once, the Americans also shoot well from 3 points, their Achilles’ heel so far. Even with 56%, 10/18, and thus conquer the 11th victory in a row against the Spaniards, who last beat them at the 2022 World Cup at their home, in Indianapolis. For the reigning world champions, able to momentarily get back ahead 65-64 thanks to second offensive opportunities, rebounds or forced turnovers, Santi Aldama, the Grizzlies big man who played a personal derby against Jackson, ends the match as the best scorer with 14 points. The brothers Willy and Juancho Hernangomez are also in double figures. It wasn’t enough this time.

Calendar — The next two pre-world tests for Team USA are scheduled in Abu Dhabi, the 18th against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s orphaned Greece and the 20th against Schroeder’s Germany. First world match on the 26th in Manila, in the Philippines, against New Zealand.

