The Rosanero pass at the home of the Venetians and move to -1 from leaders Parma. Three goalless matches on this 7th matchday

Palermo is dancing behind Parma. Corini’s rosanero scored the coup in Venice after an entertaining match full of twists and turns: the hat-trick from an extraordinary Brunori was decisive. The Sicilians are now second, -1 behind leaders Parma (who receive Bari tomorrow). Ascoli beat Ternana 2-0 after a match with a thousand refereeing nuances: the bianconeri broke the deadlock with a penalty, the rossoverdi missed one and had two goals cancelled. Several matches ended without goals: Spezia stopped the hemorrhaging of results by picking up a small point against Brescia (the second draw in a row without a goal). It is also 0-0 between Reggiana and Pisa: fourth consecutive useful result for the Emilians, third for the Tuscans. Modena builds a lot but hits the crossbar, pardoning Sudtirol: no high scores arrive at the South Tyrolean home, both teams remain in the playoff zone. Serie B on Tuesday took off in the afternoon with two away hits from Cremonese and Feralpisalò, both victorious 2-1 against Cosenza and Lecco respectively. For the grey-reds, first approach to the playoff zone, while Vecchi’s newly promoted team achieved their first historic victory in Serie B. The Serie B program will be completed tomorrow with the three matches at 8.30pm. In the field Catanzaro-Cittadella, Como-Sampdoria and Parma-Bari.

ASCOLI-TERNANA 2-0 — Lively guests in the first ten minutes: Corrado calls Viviano to a great reflex, forced to corner. But right from the corner Ternana scores with Diakite from two steps. Zero to one? Nope, goal canceled by VAR because the defender hits the ball with his arm. Another episode in the 14th minute, when Mendes brings down Casasola in the Juventus area: this time the VAR confirms Aureliano’s decision, i.e. the penalty for the guests. But from the spot Viviano defuses the former Dionisi. Ascoli breathes another sigh of relief and comes close to taking the lead in the 18th minute with Botteghin’s header just wide. Sensational double chance for Juventus in the 35th minute, but Rodriguez and Manzari collide with Iannarilli. Dionisi continues his terrible evening in the 42nd minute by hitting the ball with his arm in his own area: penalty for Ascoli who passes through Mendes. In the second half, Ternana intensifies its efforts to find space in the Juventus defense: only in the 68th minute can Luperini be seen placing a right-footed shot, but the ball just misses Viviano’s posts. Five minutes later the Umbrian pressure is winning: Raimondo scores. But Aureliano, called back to the monitor, cancels it due to an earlier offside by Luperini. Very dark evening for Ternana who saw another goal canceled out. And he receives the mockery in the 89th minute: a free kick from Mendes which leaves Iannarilli petrified. Game over. See also WRC | Rally Estonia, PS2: Tanak flies, Neuville takes the lead

REGGIANA-PISA 0-0 — First chance for the hosts in the 4th minute, with Antiste turning quickly in the penalty area but hitting the top of the crossbar. Gondo tries again, Nicolas lifts it for a corner. Response from the Tuscans who, after twenty minutes of freediving, send Piccinini shooting and then Arena: Bardi responds. Chance then for Beruatto, a good left-footed finisher who finishes far from the home team’s posts. In the second half the script doesn’t change: Arena is still unleashed and draws a great parabola which Bardi has to fly with the help of the crossbar to defuse. Miguel Veloso also joins the conclusion in the 51st minute, but his left-footed shot has seen better times: the ball goes wide. Reggiana takes a breather and gradually raises the pressure: in the 74th minute they also see a penalty awarded for Piccinini’s handball, but the VAR calls referee Santoro back, showing him that the Pisa player’s intervention is with the chest. No other shocks: it ends goalless.

SPEZIA-BRESCIA 0-0 — The Ligurians take measures at the start of the match with Bandinelli who loads the great shot from distance, but Lezzerini blocks without problems. The La Spezia midfielder continues his duel with the goalkeeper looking for the pearl under the intersection in the 15th minute, but Lezzerini takes off to tell him no. The offensive pace of Gastaldello’s Brescia was less intense and in the second part of the half they took the measure of their opponent but did not build sharp actions. In the second half another huge chance for the Ligurians with Daniele Verde who unloads a great shot from the edge: full crossbar. In the 74th minute it was up to substitute Kouda to try his luck, but his shot went wide not by far. Ten minutes from the end, a penalty in favor of Spezia was canceled for a previous foul against a defender from Brescia. Gastaldello and his men breathe. And they bring home the second goalless draw in a row. Alvini settles for a draw which interrupts four knockouts in a row. See also Manchester City's eleven the last time he played a Champions League final

SOUTH TYROL-MODENA 0-0 — It starts at a slow pace: in the middle of the half the first guest jolt comes from the lob of Tremolada, docile in the arms of Poluzzi. Bianco’s boys are still forward in the 28th minute with Gerli picking up a loose ball and trying to strike the home goalkeeper, sending it just wide to the left. Modena was also better at the end of the half, when Cotali triggered Ponsi with a cut cross, which was not adequately met by the right back who slipped and missed the target. The only outburst from the South Tyroleans was a timid gore from Tait far from Gagno’s goal. Second half inaugurated by Oukhadda’s 25-metre volley which hits the top of the crossbar: the Canaries are also unlucky. Gerli reloads his right foot and tries to dribble Poluzzi again in the 70th minute, but the solution whistles just wide. Modena deserved a winning outcome as they managed to shoot again with Manconi following a corner move, but the left-footed player was imprecise. Last call for Gerli’s right-footed shot in the 91st minute: out. Nothing to do, it’s 0-0. See also England champion of Europe: Germany defeated 2-1 after extra time

VENICE-PALERMO 1-3 — The Rosanero have something to make up for after the home defeat against Cosenza and immediately start very strong: in the 6th minute Lund goes down after a contact with Altare in the lagoon area, for Baroni it is a penalty in favor of Palermo. And from the spot Brunori scores his first goal in the championship. Altare tries to make amends in the 27th minute by hitting a corner with his head, but misses the target. Zanoli’s team tries to increase the pressure but doesn’t break through: Zampano scores due to Gytkjaer’s twist, outside. Venezia grows and sends Pohjanpalo shooting towards the end of the half: the Finn shoots from five metres, a curved ball. But he redeems himself on the last playable ball of the set, reiterating the goal with his left foot after Johnsen’s first attempt. The combination between the two Scandinavians in the home attack reignites in the 55th minute, with Pohjanpalo’s shot in the middle of the area finishing just wide. After the hour mark, Palermo wakes up from their torpor and finishes with Brunori, whose left-footed shot is deflected and then defused by a great reflex from Joronen. On the next corner the Rosanero score: Lund’s long cross to the far post for Lucioni, Brunori jumps from zero meters and corrects it into the empty net. Double for the attacker, new advantage for Palermo. Brunori strikes again in the 92nd minute, triggered splendidly in front of Joronen: hat-trick and an evening to remember.