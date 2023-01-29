The rosanero, after the plane scare, find the three points at Del Duca: the center of Forte is useless for the bianconeri

When experience makes the difference, even in Serie B. That of Matteo Brunori, still the protagonist of the day: the 1-0 goal, the missed penalty on the 1-1, the final 2-1 from nowhere (and with Simic’s deviation). The striker hooks Cheddira at the top of the top scorer, his Palermo conquers Ascoli and rises in the standings to ninth place, tying Pisa in the playoff area with 31 points. Bucchi’s bianconeri (third defeat in four games) come out defeated after last week’s draw against Spal, before the chants of their coach’s curve: “Bucchi go away”. The goal of the newcomer Forte was not enough, who enters and after a minute scores for the momentary draw. Now, at 16.15, the Stirpe challenge between Frosinone-Benevento and the 2006 world champions Fabio Grosso and Fabio Cannavaro. See also Gondo sinks Palermo, Spal of measure with Cagliari, Modena poker at Ternana

Brunori to cross — It’s a fun first half and with several occasions that of Del Duca. Cedric Gondo knows that he cannot waste the chance as owner after the arrival of striker Francesco Forte (who starts from the bench) and here he is worrying Pigliacelli after eight minutes. A shot that alarms Palermo, which grows and passes. After an insidious cross from Di Mariano, not harpooned by Brunori, the former Entella takes care of finding the 11th goal of the season: beautiful launch by Damiani from the defensive trocar, stop on the right-footed volley and left-footed cross shot. In half of the fraction there are only the rosanero: Leali still walls Brunori, Di Mariano’s round shot instead ends by a whisker at the top corner. In the final, Ascoli thus tries to wake up and frightens first with a header from Gondo, then with a shot from around Falasco after a corner, but both occasions Pigliacelli says no. See also Bertagnoli ruins the debut of Fabregas and Cutrone: Brescia wins in Como

Ascoli, bitter Var — Not even the time to restart before Di Mariano has a super opportunity to head in front of Leali, but the ball goes wide by a hair’s breadth. Ascoli responds with a rebound shot from the right by Ciciretti, but the ball goes dead. Bucchi’s team is growing, worrying the rosanero rivals in almost all the corners. And it was from the flag that Forte drew 1-1, a minute after entering for Gondo. There could not have been a better presentation for the former Benevento, who has to push into the net from the chest after a scrum on the goal line (also the Var confirms). In the midst of Ascoli’s golden moment, however, Palermo had the great opportunity to take the lead again: Brunori was hooked in the area by Simic, but the 11-metre striker was hypnotized by Leali. In the 76th minute it was Ascoli who benefited from a penalty kick, but the referee Feliciani decided to take it off because Mateiu didn’t touch Dionisi’s foot first. All before Brunori’s 2-1 out of nowhere, who hooks Cheddira at the top of the top scorer table: Sala serves the striker on the left, who enters the box and kicks. Simic deflects and the ball rears up, ending up in the net. In the final Tutino has the chance to make it 3-1, but Leali saves. Then the triple whistle: Corini’s team passes to Del Duca. See also When can the Premier League champion be defined?

