Bruno Zanin, known for his role as Titta Biondi in the film Amarcord by Federico Fellini, died at the age of 73. The news of his death, which occurred during the night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July, has left a void in the world of entertainment and journalism.

Great loss for Italian cinema and journalism: Bruno Zanin dies.

The career of Bruno Zanin began almost by chance. In 1973, he accompanied a friend to Cinecittà, where he was supposed to be an extra in a film. The young Zanin was noticed by the legendary Italian director, who chose him to play Titta, the protagonist of “Amarcord”. This role opened the doors of Italian cinema and theatre for him. He collaborated with illustrious directors such as Luca Ronconi and Giorgio Strehler in the works of Carlo Goldoni.

After his success with Fellini, Zanin’s filmography took off. One man, one city by Romulus Guerrieri, The proof of love by Tiziano Longo, The first time, on the grass by Gianluigi Calderone, The police have their hands tied by Luciano Ercoli, The mistress is served by Mario Lanfranchi, Agnese goes to die by Giuliano Montaldo, The village of dreams by Daniele Pettinari and The good soldier by Franco Brusati. In addition to his numerous films, Zanin also took part in some Rai television dramas, confirming his versatility as an actor.

In 1992, Bruno Zanin decided to leave the world of entertainment to devote himself to journalism and humanitarian work. As a war correspondent, he spent three years in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Correspondent of Vatican Radio and acting as the person responsible for the NGO Emmaus International of Abbé Pierre, bringing humanitarian aid to the city of Gradačac. His experience in conflict zones led him to write articles and reports for important newspapers such as the Corriere della Sera, Famiglia Cristiana and Der Spiegel.

In 2007, Zanin published his first novel, “Nessuno deve saperlo”, a further testimony to his narrative ability. His hometown, Vigonovo (Venice), remembers him fondly. On the town’s Facebook page, the mayor Luke Hammer left a comment in memory of Zanin, highlighting his artistic and humanitarian contribution.

Bruno Zanin leaves a legacy made of talentcommitment and passion, which will continue to live through his films and his writings.