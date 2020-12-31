Bruno fernandes has granted an interview for Manchester United website in which he has made continuous references to the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo and has openly exposed his dream of one day being the player that Portuguese is today. What’s more, the club itself titles its publication “Bruno wants to be like Ronaldo“, also in reference and tribute to what the ‘7’ meant in his time at Old Trafford.

The attacker recognized that both the Portuguese and Leo Messi are his references: “Ronaldo and Messi improve every season. How is that possible? They have been fighting for each Ballon d’Or for eleven years and that will never happen again. I am lucky to coincide with Cristiano in Portugal and there I see how he always wants to perfect his free kicks, his headers and even penalties. He’s always looking to improve. “

That is precisely the goal of Bruno, not happy with the 18 goals and 14 assists he scored in his first 29 Premier League games. Of course, the Manchester United star knows very well where he is and what it means and what it means to wear that shirt: “This institution attracts the media constantly. People want to talk about you when you lose, but not when you win, because it is always better to attack than to defend. So I think the most important thing for you is that the group understands what it has to do and where it wants to go. “

In addition, he knew how to criticize himself and learn from the mistakes he has made, both personally and his team: “When we lose, we are not the worst, but we know that we must improve to avoid making the same mistakes again. For me, things always have to be this way in life. If you’re not wrong, goals don’t exist. You always have to try to improve, but also understand that nobody is the worst or the best at everything. It is impossible to be the worst because you always have time to improve. Not the best either, for the same reason“.

For the moment, and saving the distance with the legend of Cristiano, Bruno Fernandes has earned the affection and respect of all the Mancunian fans. His football and character led United to a new classification for the Champions League, although they could not overcome one of the groups of death with Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain. This campaign already has 10 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League. He leads with Rashford a team called to bid for the title with the almighty Liverpool. At least, for the moment he already has an income to consider for Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester City.