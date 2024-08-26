Bruno Vespa “professional of disinformation”: the reply

Train fight between journalist Matteo Gracis, founder of the newspaper The Independentand Bruno Vespa who responded angrily to the accusation of being a “professional of disinformation”.

It all happened on the train with Matteo Gracis who approached the conductor of Door to Door with the excuse of taking a photo. In reality the journalist was making a video. “Bruno Vespa one of the greatest professionals of disinformation” says Gracis in the video with the journalist who angrily replies: “Go fuck yourself”.

Protest against Bruno Vespa 👅 In Praise of Free and Independent Journalism pic.twitter.com/zjuBPKkh1A — Matteo Gracis (@matteogracis) August 25, 2024

Gracis continued by accusing Bruno Vespa of being “a megaphone for the voice of the bosses.” “Of course, absolutely. Can you please take a seat?” replied the Rai 1 host.

Back at his seat, Matteo Gracis explained the reasons for the protest: “He is one of those responsible for the trash information that we have in Italy. My protest was polite, civil, peaceful, without insults and, in fact, I even apologized for the incursion”.

“I contested it because it is right to express one’s dissent to these people, accustomed to autographs and selfies. The damage caused by such hacks is incalculable. They have dumbed down and lobotomized generations of Italians. It seemed the least I could do. You have noticed the inability to have any desire for discussion. If it happened to me, I would listen to those who criticize me and respond. These people are not used to it because they have been used to red carpets all their lives”.