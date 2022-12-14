Bruno Vespa holds the umbrella for the Jalisse: the journalist’s expression is viral

The expression with which Bruno Vespa attended the performance of the Jalisse to whom he held the umbrella during their performance on Fiorello’s program has gone viral on social media Long live Rai2.

So it was 7.30 in the morning and there were Bruno Vespa and the Jalisse singing in the rain, no it’s not the beginning of a joke 😂#VivaRai2pic.twitter.com/ZQVOW0rPPa — 🎅Santa Nat-ALE🎅 (@alessio___1) December 14, 2022

The scene, which literally drove social media crazy, was aired on the morning of Wednesday 14 December. The musical duo, winner of the Sanremo Festival in 1997 and excluded from the musical event for the 26th consecutive year, presented the new single We are the only salvation.

The performance by Alessandra Drusian and Fabio Ricci, this is the name of the Jalisse, was staged outside via Asiago, in Rome, under a pouring rain.

The Jalisse, however, did not get wet since Bruno Vespa was protecting them with an umbrella, also a guest on Fiorello’s show.

“I hadn’t seen them for 25 years: in 1997, when they won, I was leading the Dopofestival. Mike Bongiorno was leading Sanremo” said the host of Door to door who presented his latest literary effort during the program hosted by the comedian.