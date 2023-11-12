Bruno Vespa stepped on what in journalistic jargon is called a gigantic cacc*





This time Bruno Vespa he stepped on what in journalistic jargon is called a gigantic cacc*.

And he did it in an almost elegiac and poetic and in his own way delightful way. A self-strangulation, done with his own hands.

In fact, yesterday an editorial video appeared on X on the official account of “Door and Door” which bounced on social media in a disruptive way.

The old journalist was praising Meloni’s constitutional reform and having run out of magnifying adjectives he wanted to make a foray into the soapy lands of political geography and remedy the disastrous gaffe.

“Now there is a government that does the direct election not of the prime minister but of the prime minister in the lightest way that you can hardly feel the taste. In the sense that the key lies in the powers of the President of the Republic. And this project doesn’t affect him” and then the disastrous thrust:

“The prime ministers of England, let alone Macron who is a Madonna, Spain and Germany count infinitely more than their presidents of the Republic. One doesn’t even know their names. I didn’t understand all this danger where it lies.”

But Vespa, the “danger” – as you call it – is not in the reform but in the fact that in England and Spain there are constitutional monarchies, damn it!

And poor King Charles III – who took decades to become King – must hate her just a little bit at the moment, that’s it.

And poor too Giorgia Meloni who had a singer like Vespa who indirectly made her look bad, and if these are friends let alone enemies.

Wasp, in an excess of alignment, so to speak, has forgotten one of the foundations of Power and that is the phrase that Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, Prince of Benevento, Prince Duke of Talleyrand and peer of France said to his officials: “Surtout pas trop de zèle”, which translated means “above all, not too much zeal”. Precisely. Support if convinced, but don’t overdo it.

It goes without saying that users went wild on social media.

“At least the basics of constitutional law if you want to talk about European systems”

“Study, it’s better”.

And then another, under the hashtag #Everything is finetakes issue with Enrico Mentana and the tame fact checking of the jaunty David Puente.

And precisely in the new “contextual information” function of

In short, a real Caporetto or Waterloo, whatever you want to call it.

The figure of Bruno Vespa in reality it has often been at the center of controversy.

The well-known journalist Giorgio Bocca, a The barbarian invasions (La 7), hosted by Daria Bignardi, said:

“But where are these famous television journalists? They are not here”.

“But who are you thinking of as journalists, Bruno Vespa? To news directors?”, said Bignardi.

“I don’t consider Vespa a journalist. I consider him a servant of the regime.”

At this point the studio was filled with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The journalist Giovanni Valentini on X instead posted venomously yesterday:

“After the televised rally of Wasp in favor of the Melonian premiership, all those who are against it (citizens, subscribers, viewers, constitutionalists, journalists and politicians) would do well to boycott his broadcast”; and then again: “A ‘driver’ of the public service is required to respect impartiality”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

