Bruno Vespa responds to journalist Matteo Gracis’ insults: “You’re a hater”

A tit for tat between Brown Wasp and the journalist Matthew Gracis. This had stopped the famous presenter of Door to Door while he was travelling by train and, with the excuse of taking a selfie, he approached him calling him “disinformation professional“. At first, it seemed that Vespa had not taken the provocation seriously. Instead, in recent days he decided to respond to Gracis with a video that appeared on his profile X in which Vespa defines the journalist “a hater“.

In the posted video you can see and hear Bruno Vespa saying: “To the hater Matteo Gracis I would like to go back for a moment to our pleasant meeting yesterday, because I have only just discovered that your professional ignorance it’s like this abysmal not to know that the Head of State has no competence on state secrets and instead you, unfortunately, have heavily accused Mattarella of having extended it by 8 years on Ustica on who knows what”.

He finally added and concluded: “You see Gracis, the characteristic of you haters is that with resentment you try to redeem your endless professional and personal frustrations. And so you’re reduced to selling your miserable goods on trains like you did yesterday. Good luck.”

WATCH THE VIDEO