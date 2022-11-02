Bruno Valdez would leave America to sign for the MLS Chicago Fire

America is preparing a cleanup of the campus and will seek to dispose of its discards in the best possible way. However, if those players who no longer count for the coaching staff and the board of directors are opposed to leaving the team through the positive route, in Coapa they prepare to terminate contracts and relationships unilaterally if this is necessary.
One of those designated to leave the club is Bruno Valdez. The Paraguayan defender no longer counts for Fernando Ortiz and after not being able to release him in the last summer market, under any circumstance, the América board will seek him to leave the team in the next winter market and everything seems to indicate that his destiny is within the MLS.
América and Valdez are willing to terminate the defender’s contract amicably, since the defender would have a formal offer on the table with a good financial presence from an MLS team, the Chicago Fire.
In this way, Bruno would be fully willing to leave America as long as it is through free agency, while in Coapa they only want the player to leave the squad to open the gap for Israel Reyes.
