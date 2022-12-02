After more than a year of trying and negotiating, América finally closed the signing of Israel Reyes, the young Mexican soccer player whose signature was made official yesterday by the Coapa nest group. The eagles and Puebla agreed on a transfer of close to 6 million dollars and the 22-year-old footballer has already been working under the orders of Fernando Ortiz since last Monday.
Despite the fact that in recent times Reyes played with Puebla, placed by Nicolás Larcamón as a means of contention, an area where he fulfilled in good form, his natural position is central defense, thus he demonstrated it at the beginning of his career and in the same way in his moments with the Mexican team. In America they signed Israel considered as a defender and that is why the club has even decided to unilaterally give one of its defenders a chance to open the gap for his brand new reinforcement.
Sources close to América confirm that the club’s board of directors has had a talk in the last few hours with Bruno Valdez and they have confirmed that his departure from the club is necessary and inevitable today. The Paraguayan has 6 months of contract ahead of him and options to continue his career in the MLS, however, it seems that the only way in which he is in a position to leave the Nest is through the letter of freedom, for which, it is expected that in the following hours the club terminates his contract.
