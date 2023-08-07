Just a few months ago, Paraguayan soccer player Bruno Valdez left the Águilas del America to join one of the most important clubs on the continent: mouth jrs. from Argentina, champion of everything he has competed in and who has one of the most passionate fans in the world.
Bruno also had offers from Brazilian soccer. He was even very close to signing for Cruzeiro, but, after consulting with his family, in the end he decided on the xeneizes.
“The desire of every player is to come to a club as big as Boca is, and although I had an offer from Cruzeiro, from Brazil, I spoke with my parents and the rest of the family to make this decision and I am very happy to be here. .. Óscar Romero helped me a lot in making this decision, because when the Boca board of directors called me I spoke with him and he gave me the best impressions of the club.”
– Bruno Valdéz, in his presentation.
However, things have not turned out as the Paraguayan defender would have wanted, and various sources close to the player’s entourage assure that coach Almirón no longer trusts the player, so his representative would be seeking accommodation for him at another club, being the Mx League one of the possible places of destination for the Paraguayan.
It should be remembered that, when Miguel was: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera in the team of tigers, on more than one occasion it was commented that Bruno Valdez could reach the feline team. In the end it did not happen, but the door could still be open.
