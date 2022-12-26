The future of Bruno Valdez within America is a complete unknown, the Paraguayan days after the start of the tournament is part of the transferable list of the Coapa nest club, however, there have been no excess offers for his services. That being the case, Fernando Ortiz and his coaching staff have decided to count on him, on the condition that the player will continue for sale, since there is more confidence in the Guarani than in his position partner, Jorge Meré.
However, the club’s wishes are to sell Bruno at all costs, while the player also wants him to leave the institution in the capital of Mexico, since he understands that his role will be that of an eternal substitute and it is something that he does not want to live Right now, Valdez would already have on the table the opportunity to go to Ronaldo’s Cruzeiro in January, however, the financial claims of the central defender make this movement too complicated, which is still in force.
Bruno Valdez demands that Cruzeiro’s team be “the best paid” in the club, since the Paraguayan will not accept less than a million dollars per year, this figure being the maximum salary limit offered by the Brazilian team and that only the big stars receive of the campus It is no secret to anyone that after his last renewal, Valdez became one of the 5 best paid in America, even far exceeding the million dollars that he demands from Cruzeiro, for which he refuses to accept any offer.
