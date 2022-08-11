ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida yesterday presented its star signing for the 2022-23 season. Brazilian international Bruno Taffy arrives at the Palacio de los Deportes wanting to improve, hungry and at a perfect moment in his sports career.

Vinicius, the club’s sports coordinator, was excited about the incorporation of Taffy: «I think he can bring us a lot, especially on an offensive level. He has ease in front of goal, a lot of mobility and will give us many options in the game, with intensity in defense and his ability to arrive in attack ».

Bruno is 32 years old, but Vinícius doesn’t see it as a problem. “Futsal has changed. If you look at the main teams, the best players are over thirty years old, the age at which they are mature. Physical preparation and genetics allow longer races. It’s going to give us a lot of joy.”

The new ElPozo player said yesterday in his presentation that «I am very happy and excited. No player would right-hand ElPozo. I am very excited to return to the League. When he called me ElPozo it was impossible to say no. I know the history of the club, and being part of all this is important at this point in my career. I can contribute many things at a time when the club is in a process of change.”

He comes to the Region of Murcia from the Russian league, one of the toughest in the world: «I wanted to try out in a strong league but different from the Spanish one, and my experience in Russia has been very good. It is a very hard competition, very physical and it has helped me a lot after the adaptation process. Now I am back, more experienced and coming to a stronger, more competitive league, but I hope it will be a great year for us.”

Taffy made it clear that he likes the attacking game: «I am an offensive player, close to the goal. The coach asks me to do what I’ve always done, and I like to play up front. The pivots live from the goal, although we help in other things.

MVP in 2016



In 2016 he was named LNFS MVP, but Bruno Taffy considers that there are aspects that have even improved, such as the mental factor: «I watch my games from years ago and I did different things. There are things that have changed, but mentally I’m better. I see myself with the possibility of reaching the top, that ElPozo fight for titles and be at the top. The individual does not matter much, the team matters and fighting for titles ».