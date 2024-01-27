Turin – He died this night in Turin, at the age of 105, Bruno Segre, partisan, lawyer and journalist, central figure of the Italian Resistance. The family broke the news on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

“With the death of Bruno Segre we lose a point of reference in the fight for rights, who has always been on the front line in defense of democracy, freedom and the values ​​of Resistence” said the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo. Who then added: “His passing, on the day we celebrate the value of Memory, is a symbolic passing of the baton. It is up to us, now more than ever, to follow his example and pass on his teachings. Our deep thanks go to Bruno, for his example and his commitment, while our sincere condolences go to his loved ones.”