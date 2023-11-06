Bruno Pinasco, known television presenter, usually shares some moments of his daily life on his social networks. On more than one occasion, she posted some photos and videos with the pets he has at home, which he considers members of his family. However, last Sunday, November 5, she broke the unfortunate news that Click, one of her dogs, ceased to exist. The host of ‘Cinescape’ dedicated some farewell words to him.

What happened to Bruno Pinasco’s pet?

In his recent post on Instagram, Bruno Pinasco explained what happened to his pet Click. He said his 11-year-old dog suffered from erlichia, a disease that removes platelets from the blood. Unfortunately, despite the care and attention she received at her veterinarian, she could not overcome the illness that afflicted her and she died.

Bruno Pinasco remembers his pet. Photo: Instagram

“Chasquita left us this morning. Maca’s sister (her other pet) was born in my house and I was the one who welcomed her into the world, she was the first to be born in a litter of five puppies that 2012. Today she is already in puppy heaven“, wrote.

Does Bruno Pinasco have a ‘secret’ to staying young?

In an interview with Carlos Carlin, Bruno Pinasco was consulted about a topic that was always talked about: about his youthful appearance, despite the fact that he is almost 50 years old. In that sense, the América TV figure revealed what habits he has, but did not affirm that they are necessarily the reason for his physical condition.

“Maybe the tea is what helps me, it has a lot of antioxidants… I try to exercise, I’m a vegetarian, which is recent, for the last five years, I guess it will also help something… I don’t know, I don’t have one exact answer“, he expressed.