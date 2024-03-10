Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Brazilian Bruno joined Al-Jazira training, in preparation for the match against Ittihad Kalba, next Thursday, in the “16th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Bruno suffered a tear in the anterior muscle of his left leg in the training session that preceded the Al-Nasr match last month, and underwent rehabilitation, before the medical staff gave him the “green light” to return to the preparations for “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, with the team seeking to raise its readiness and have the largest number of players join. In an attempt to end the series of negative results that it has experienced recently, following the loss in the Al-Nasr and Al-Wahda matches, respectively.

Al-Jazira is currently missing the efforts of Fernando, who left injured against Al-Nasr, after suffering a broken nose. He also received the necessary treatment, and he is expected to join the training in turn.

Coach Mirel Radoi seeks to arrange the team's cards to achieve positive results that keep pace with the performance it is presenting, as it succeeds in scoring goals, but its net is easily shaken by the chances that competitors get, which necessitated work to achieve a balance between the lines on the field.