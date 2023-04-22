Bruno returned to “At the bottom there is room” from America TV! Francesca Maldini’s ex-husband returned to her house at the most inappropriate moment and suffered the wrath of “Noni”, who could no longer take her nosy attitude and the constant disrespect towards her current husband. It turns out that, after learning that Victoria was Claudia Llanos, Diego Montalbán suffered a nervous breakdown that left him half paralyzed. Therefore, the Picasso patriarch took the opportunity to try to get him out of the game, but ended up hurting himself.

The ‘Noni’ took out the claws

Bruno is no longer a recurring character in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but boy does he reappear when one least expects it. This time, he sneaked into Francesca’s house to ask her to throw Diego away after the paralysis he suffered. The ‘Noni’, who is fed up with her ex-husband trying to get her marriage back to keep her fortune, this time she lost patience and not only kicked him out of her home, but also took the wheelchair she was in .

It turns out that said object always belonged to Francesca. The worst thing is that the father of the deceased Isabella never needed a chair, since he was always able to walk and the scene in which he is thrown out by the Maldini matriarch proves it. Thus, the remembered Bruno received a bit of his own medicine and spent an embarrassing moment in the middle of the Las Nuevas Lomas residential area. Will we see him again later or was this his last appearance?

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television, in America TV, Monday to Friday. Also, you can watch it online through the América TVGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with TV. Also, his official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

