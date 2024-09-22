A figure of the liberal-conservative right, with uncompromising convictions and a supporter of a “politics of civilisation”, Bruno Retailleau was appointed on Saturday 21 September to the important French Interior Ministry, where his radicalism will probably send shivers down the spine of the left-wing opposition, but also of the presidential camp. Indeed, he was a fierce opponent of the rapprochement between the presidential party and the right-wing Les Républiques.

#Bruno #Retailleau #face #hard #joined #French #government