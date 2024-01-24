Bruno Reis leads the race in Salvador with 60% of voting intentions

Survey by Paraná Pesquisas shows that the current mayor is followed by Geraldo Júnior (MDB), with 11.2% of the votes, and by João Roma (PL), with 6.1%

Survey Paraná Research released this Wednesday (24.jan.2024) shows that the current mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil), leads the electoral race in the capital of Bahia, with 59.9% of voting intentions.

The current mayor is followed by Geraldo Junior (MDB), which has 11.2% of voting intentions, and John Roma (PL), with 6.1%. Both are technically tied for 2nd place, within the margin of error of 3.5 pp (percentage points).

The survey interviewed 802 voters in the municipality from January 18 to 23, 2024. The margin of error recorded is 3.5 pp (percentage points) and the confidence interval is 95%. Here's the complete of the survey (PDF – 496 kB).

Other candidates mentioned in the 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates' names are mentioned) of the research are Kleber Rosa (Psol), with 2.2% of the votes, and Luciana Buck (New), with 1.4%. “Blank”, “null” and “no candidate” were the options of 12.8% of those interviewed, while 6.4% said they did not know or did not respond.

In a 2nd stimulated scenario presented by Paraná Pesquisas, Bruno Reis also appeared in 1st place, with 62.7% of voting intentions. He has a greater margin of advantage compared to 2nd place, Geraldo Júnior, who received 12.1% of the votes.

Read the full scenario below:

Bruno Reis (União Brasil) – 62.7%;

Geraldo Junior (MDB) – 12.1%;

Kleber Rosa (Psol) – 2.9%;

Luciana Buck (New) – 1.6%;

don't know/didn't answer – 6.6%;

none/blank/null – 14.1%.

The survey also asked respondents about rejection of candidates. Below is the result: