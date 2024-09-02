Next are the vice-governor of Bahia, Geraldo Júnior (MDB), with 9.8%, and Kleber Rosa (Psol), with 2.5%.

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Monday (2.Sep.2024) shows the current mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil), leading the race for the capital of Salvador with 68.3% of voting intentions. With this percentage, he would be reelected in the 1st round of the 2024 elections.

Next are the vice-governor of Bahia, Geraldo Junior (MDB), with 9.8%, and Kleber Rosa (Psol), with 2.5%. Another 4.8% did not respond or did not know how to respond, while 11.0% said they would vote blank.

STIMULATED SCENARIO IN SALVADOR

Bruno Reis (Union Brazil) – 68.3%

Geraldo Junior (MDB) – 9.8%

Kleber Rosa (Psol) – 2.5%

Victor Marinho (PSTU) – 1.6%

Eslane Passion (UP) – 1.5%

Silvano Alves (PCO) – 0.4%

Giovanni Damico (PCB) – 0.3%

Don’t know/No answer – 4.8%

None/ Blank/ Null – 11.0%

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from August 29 to September 1, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Salvador, Bahia. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 pp (percentage points), either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BA-05268/2024. Here is the full (PDF – 619 kB).

