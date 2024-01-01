Current mayor has 51.9% of voting intentions; is followed by the vice-governor of Bahia, Geraldo Júnior (MDB), who has 12% of the citations

Atlas Intel survey released on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) shows the current mayor Bruno Reis (União Brasil) leading the race for Mayor of Salvador, with 51.9% of voting intentions. He is followed by the current vice-governor of Bahia, Geraldo Junior (MDB), which appears with 12% of voting intentions.

The research interviewed 800 people from the capital of Bahia using a methodology called random digital recruitment (Atlas RDR). The survey was carried out from December 25, 2023 to December 30, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 pp. The confidence level is 95%. Here's the complete (PDF – 6 MB).

Here is the electoral scenario for the 1st round for mayor of Salvador:

Regarding the evaluation of governments, 59% approve of Mayor Reis' management, while 29% disapprove. Another 12% responded “I don’t know”. The federal government's assessment was also positive. In total, 57% approved the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and 37% said they disapproved.

For the state government, the result was more intense. While 46% of those interviewed said they disapproved of the management of Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), another 36% declared that they approved the government.

Here is the assessment of executive management:

